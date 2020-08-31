New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Friday on County Road 7B and Hardys Corners Road. Noah R. Walter, 19, of Eldred, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Kyle S. Stilson, 22, of Limestone, was charged at 4:05 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault; criminal obstruction of breathing; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree criminal contempt; and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday on County Road 30 and Fulmer Valley Road. William A. Crandall, 44, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 p.m. Friday on West Shore Road and State Route 446. Eric J. Kacor, 37, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Samuel L. Simmons, 43, of Buffalo, was charged at 1:44 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:59 p.m. Saturday on Tall Pines Dirt Trail and Barnett Road. Devin R. Keen, 35, of Grand Island, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Thomas J. King, 70, of Delevan, was charged at 6:49 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — Kathryn A. Petsch, 25, of Willing, was charged at 8:05 p.m. Saturday with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
