Portville Police
- Friday, about 6:09 p.m., Adam M. Prescott, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to yield right of way, an infraction, following a two-vehicle accident on Haskell Road and Haskell Parkway. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Thursday, approximately 9:48 a.m., Alexis L. Borden, 25, of Olean, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, a violation.
- Thursday, approximately 6:06 p.m., Carla A. Allen, 38, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, approximately 8 p.m., Jacob W. Loiacono, Jr., 55, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
- Friday, approximately 11:30 p.m., Payton M. Catalino, 23, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, a felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $7,500 bail.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Sunday on Ski Wing and West Five Mile roads. Shirlley J. Walsh, 76, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.