Olean Police
- Friday, 7:27 p.m., no injuries were reported in a vehicle/deer accident. A vehicle operated by Amy L. Livato, 27, of Olean, was headed south on North Union Street Ext. when it struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
- Saturday, 12:12 a.m., John Ricci, 61, of Allegany, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 4:09 p.m., Isabelle Shelton, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 8:03 p.m., Darin Nosie, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 7:06 p.m., Jordan Bucktooth, 30, of Salamanca, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:21 a.m. Friday on State Highway 21 and Clark Road. Piyushkumar K. Patel, 48, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday on County Road 16. Lri A. Wray-Hall, 41, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — An unidentified 17-year-old Portville boy was charged at 12:30 p.m. Friday with sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:42 p.m. Friday on South Main and Brooklyn streets. Dylan R. Chamberlain, 39, of Ceres and Michele M. Wooten, 37, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday on State Highway 70 and Freiner Hill Road. Jason D. Crane, 48, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Austin A. Okoli, 26, of Torrance, Calif., was charged at 11:41 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday on Route 305 and County Route 1. Jessica M. Tretter, 25, of West Clarksville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Marble Springs and California Hill roads. Anthony S. Nelligan, 48, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday on Block Road and Eastland. An unidentified 17-year-old Franklinville boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday on Andover and Wightman roads. Carol J. Dodge, 67, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.