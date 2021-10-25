Salamanca Police
- Friday, 11:35 p.m., Darcey Redeye, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, a class E felony, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and several vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11:35 p.m., Terrance Farwell, 24, of Allegany, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:21 p.m., Devin Frisicaro, 26, of Randolph, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday on County Road 3 and Dow Road. A 17-year-old Fillmore boy, was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Friday on Route 19 and Molyneaux Road. Jonathan W. Keith, 62, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Friday on Howe Hill and Wilson roads. Shaina L. Sirianni, 34, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Oliver T. Wright, 20, of Kenmore, was charged at 7 p.m. Friday, with third-degree assault and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Brett A. Bunker, 45, of Limestone, was charged at 11:42 p.m. Friday, fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:11 a.m. Saturday on Snyder Gully and Clair roads. A 17-year-old Andover boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:44 a.m. Saturday on South Grove and Winchell roads. William G. Lambert, 49, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 a.m. Saturday on Bishopville and Hopkins roads. Joseph C. Lowery, 44, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and Liberty Street. Heather L. Curtis, 35, of Bliss, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Tristan R. Collins, 24, of Belfast, was charged at 11:38 a.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:44 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 16 and Reynolds Road. Timothy C. Painter, 74, of Holland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:10 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 N. and Tucker Corners Road. Crystal L. Bogle, 38, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:36 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 S. and Trowbridge Road. Tyler D. Briggs, 22, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Mark K. Smith, 22, of Olean, was charged at 3:58 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, and reckless driving, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Oct. 18 on Route 446. Derek J. McClain, 19, of Smethport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.