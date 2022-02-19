Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:20 p.m., Sarah K. Morris, 31, of Allegany, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office
- PERRYSBURG — Susan E. Korbar, 66, of Perrysburg, was charged at 10:08 a.m. Friday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and first-degree endangering the life of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class E felony. Korbar was issued an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — Miranda J. Gregory, 42, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree filing of a false instrument, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Darrin M. Doner, 23, of Little Valley, was charged at 12:28 a.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Daniel A. Kowtun, 39, of New York state, was charged at 4:12 a.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.