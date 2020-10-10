- Friday, 4:48 a.m. — Devonte M. Connor, 18, of Portville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor after violation of a court order. He was held for arraignment.
BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday on State Route 19 and Hughes Street. Kenneth C. Swann, 96, of Angelica and Matthew C. Greek, 55 of Belfast were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 417 and County Road 21. Geoffrey P. Bliven, 31, of Belmont and Dee J. Mann, 42, of Greenwood were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:40 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15A and Old State Road. Carlise A. Evingham, 36, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.WELLSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. Thursday on I-86 and County Road 43. Merlinson K. Yardolo, 54,of Landing, N.J., was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
— Timothy D. Billings, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:40 a.m. Friday with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, after a one-vehicle accident on State Route 417 and Wightman Road. He was released with an appearance ticket.