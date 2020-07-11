- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16. Madison E. Jaspersen and Lorien M. Atwood were identified as the drivers. Four injuries were reported. Jaspersen was issued a citation.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Utley Road. Mark H. Trimm Sr. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:39 a.m. Thursday on Route 39 at Old Olean Road. Ronald A. Previy, 72, of Freedom was identified as a driver. An unidentified 17-year-old Delevan girl was reported to be the other driver. No injuries were reported.PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Haskell Road. Todd P. Depuy, 44, of Allegany and Jessica L. Taylor, 36, of Shinglehouse, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 219 at Hungry Hollow Road. Stacey A. Redeye, 54, of Salamanca and an unidentified 18-year-old Great Valley man were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:14 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 West at mile marker 107. Wayne A. Flanagan, 64, of Sunapee, N.H., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.RUSHFORD — Edward Belcer, 42, of Rushford, was charged at 8:37 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at North Main and Maple streets. Christopher A. Wood, 43, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:03 p.m. Thursday on County Road 26 at Van Allen Road. Alexandra J. Williams, 21, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:22 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Routes 417 and 219. William L. Story, 21, of Holland, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.PORTVILLE — Rachel Y. Slawiak, 29, of Portville, was charged at 1:17 a.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 a.m. Friday on Felton Hill Road at Route 240. Abdourahmane Minte, 22, of Lackawanna, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.WELLSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bolivar and Miller roads. Melissa M. Lipka, 31, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.