Olean Police
- Friday, 6:08 p.m., Dwayne Motley, 51, of Olean, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. He was taken to Olean City Jail to be held for failure to appear for a bench warrant in March 2020.
- Friday, 8:02 p.m., Andrew W. Cledgett, 34, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Saturday, 4:43 p.m., Eric J. Pitts, 34, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Saturday, 9:08 p.m., Richard A. Wall, 51, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked license, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Saturday, 11:43 p.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 38, of Olean, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree harassment, a violation. His status was not reported.
- Saturday, 4:43 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot at Olean Center Mall. A vehicle operated by Cianel P. Garcia Mutero, 42, of Great Valley, was backing out of a parking space when it side swiped a parked car registered to Doris E. Warner, 68, of Belfast.
- Sunday, 4:51 a.m., Malcolm J. Drayton, 49, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 6:39 p.m., Melissa Goodwill, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Saturday, 1:48 a.m., Althea Pierce, 68, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to signal turn, an infraction. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- Sept. 18, no time reported — Thomas Bahr, 34, of Wellsville, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was transported to Allegany County Jail pending arraignment.
- Sept. 22, no time reported — Johnathan Conklin, 29, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.
- Sept. 27, no time reported — Briana Claypool, 21, of Bolivar, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Livingston County Court. She was transported to Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- OLEAN
— Harry K. Unverdorben, 58, of Olean, was charged at an unreported time Wednesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16, a class E felony, and aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and the children in the vehicle turned over to a sober individual.
- HINSDALE — Stanley W. Gilchrist Jr., 34, of Cuba, was charged Thursday at an unreported time, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and refusal to take a breath test, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:02 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 24. Chad R. Budinger, 39, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — Todd A. Dellahoy, 23, of Olean, was charged at 10:10 a.m. Friday, with criminal impersonation, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- MACHIAS — Matthew E. Parkhurst, 20, of Machias, was charged at 10:15 a.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Hastings Road. Jeremy R. Osgood, 41, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Brieanne M. Jordan, 25, of Olean, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Friday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday on Andover Road and County Route 12. Carol A. Capute, 43, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — Richard J. Jakubowski, 54, of Centerville, was charged at 12:26 a.m. Saturday, with aggravated vehicular assault, a class C felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries, both class E felonies; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors.
- YORKSHIRE — Travis J. Neamon, 30, of Freedom, was charged at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
- PORTVILLE — Mikayla S. Perkins, 21, of Bolivar, was charged at 1:55 a.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:53 a.m. Saturday on County Road 15B and State Highway 70. Tamara M. Anspach, 50, and Leon L. Lacy, 73, both of Canaseraga, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — Jesse J. Seamon, 50, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged at 1:50 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:21 Saturday on Interstate 86 and the State Route 19 bridge. An unidentified 16-year-old Rock Stream boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Saturday on West Union and First streets. Timothy P. Margeson, 62, of Allegany, and Jose L. Vazquez Jr., 55, of Buffalo, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- EAST OTTO — Todd A Frentz, 49, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 9:58 p.m. with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Janelle Jennings, 37, of Machias, was charged at 3 a.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:03 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the exit 29 offramp. Mary E. Doss, 78, of Harford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Friday in the Community Bank parking lot on Westover Street. Alan D. Howard, 74, of Delevan, and Bonnie J. Peters, 59, of Varysburg, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Friday on Main and Karrdale streets. Massaer Diop, 20, of Bronx, and Andrew C. Hamilton, 25, of Palmyra, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the Cuba offramp. Matthew A. Cummins, 43, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday on County Road 3 and North Hill Road. Jerrid H. Parmenter, 42, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.