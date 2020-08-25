AMITY — A town of Wirt man is facing additional charges — his third time in front of a judge in two months.
Eric J. Kaczor, 36, of Wirt, was charged at 11:50 a.m. Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was arrested on the same charge at 3:33 p.m. Friday.
He was released with an appearance ticket on Sunday’s charge.
On June 21, Kaczor was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held at that time.
Olean Police
- Friday, 9:50 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Todd A. Reed, 52, of Olean, swerved around a vehicle operated by Akwasi A. Kwarteng, 20, of Provo, Utah, who was attempting to park in the same parking space. Reed was ticketed with failure to yield to the driver on right.
- Saturday, 8:12 p.m.
New York
State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 a.m. Sunday on Peters and Edies roads. Joseph M. Farruggia, 44, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUMPHREY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Five Mile and South Cooper Hill roads. Paul Parisi, 28, of Allegany and Kylie R. Holdcroft, 27, of Hinsdale were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday on Route 98 and Sparks Road. Ryan J. Clark, 27, of North Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Sunday on Frank Nye and Crandall roads. Jason R. Witter, 30, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Sunday in the Tim Horton’s parking lot on Route 219. Robert A. Adams, 52, of Salamanca was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. Sunday on Coon Hollow and Keller roads. Jeffery A. Rau, 53, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY