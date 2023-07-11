WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man faces felony charges of rape and criminal sexual act, the Wellsville Police Department reported Tuesday.
Brayden T. Green, 20, was charged Monday with third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act, both class E felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from incidents reported in May on Rauber Street.
Green was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 property bond or $50,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
Olean Police
- July 5, 10:20 a.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by Abigail R. Pietrkiewicz, 41, of 806 N. Union St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Mark D. Close, 65, of East Ohio Street. Pietrkiewicz was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 9:43 p.m., Lance R. Kayes, 32, of 121 S. Seventh St., was arrested on a warrant related to charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. Kayes was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Brittany M. Dunkin, 31, of Allegany, was charged at 2:35 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. Dunkin was released on her own recognizance.
- CLARKSVILLE — Francis E. Foulkrod, 42, of Perry, was charged at 8:27 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Foulkrod was reported held.
- WILLING — Deshawn M. Harris-Wright, 33, of Hornell, was charged at 4:13 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Harris-Wright was released with an appearance ticket.