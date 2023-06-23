DAYTON — A South Dayton man was apprehended by police Monday evening following a vehicle pursuit in northwest Cattaraugus County, the county sheriff’s office reported Thursday.
Patrol officers attempted to stop Dennis C. Weaver, 23, in the town of Dayton for a traffic violation before Weaver allegedly fled the scene. Officers reportedly pursued Weaver for an unspecified period of time but discontinued the pursuit due to the alleged reckless nature of Weaver’s driving.
Another officer subsequently located Weaver in the village of Gowanda at a later time, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Weaver was charged at 8:16 p.m. Monday with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Weaver was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in Town of Dayton Court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:46 a.m., Jessica Wilder, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Salamanca City Court. Wilder was processed and arraigned.
- Wednesday, 10:14 a.m., William Lounsbury, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested as a fugitive of justice on a warrant out of Potter County, Pa. Lounsbury was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Paul K. Dimpfl, 44, of Wellsville, was charged with attempted petit larceny and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Dimpfl was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — Levi S. Ganoung, 20, of Portville, was charged at 10:58 a.m. June 12 with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Ganoung was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Alexander P. Bryant, 22, of Otto, was charged at 4:57 p.m. June 16 with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; and one count of third-degree assault, four counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, class A misdemeanors. Bryant was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- COLDSPRING — Patrick A. Jimerson, 54, of Coldspring, was charged at 8:51 a.m. Sunday with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Jimerson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BOSTON — Jennifer L. Frederick, 40, of Gettsville, was arrested at 10 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Frederick was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,500 bail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Megan F. White, 26, of Salamanca, was charged at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree gang assault, a class C felony; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. White was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Richard Fancher Jr., 28, of Yorkshire, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Fancher was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
New York State Police
- ALMA — Dukayne T. Buchholz, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and two counts of criminal mischief with intent to damage property, a class A misdemeanor. Buccholz was reported held.
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday on Allegany County Road 8 near Route 275. Georgeann Gree, 76, of Friendship, and Robin L. Putnam, 76, of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. Two persons were reported injured.
- OLEAN — Thomas R. Stanczykowski, 39, of Olean, was charged at 1:53 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Stanczykowski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:23 a.m. Thursday on Warner Spur Forest Road near Warner Road. Rebecca Elias, 25, of Amity, was identified as the driver. Two persons were reported injured.