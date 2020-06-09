GREAT VALLEY — New York State Police reported Monday that two Salamanca residents are facing felony charges following a traffic stop on State Route 417 in Great Valley Sunday night.
Akyia L. Crowe, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; second-degree driving while ability impaired with two prior convictions in 10 years, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and circumventing an interlock/operating without device, all class A misdemeanors.
Emily G. Wilder, 18, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Crowe was reported held. Wilder was released on her own recognizance.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Rhonda R. Palmer, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and following too close, an infraction. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on Aug. 18.
- Saturday, no time reported — John H. Finch Jr., 29, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court July 14.
New York State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:18 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 N. and Plymouth Avenue. Rachel D. Morton, 21, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:56 p.m. Sunday on Combs Road. Michael P. Perotto, 23, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:43 p.m. Sunday on County Road 15 and Lamont Road. An unidentified 17-year-old Castile girl was reported to be the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BELMONT — Jonathon K. Dannheim, 26, of Friendship, was charged at 3:59 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday on Northern State Parkway. Taylor A. Mastromonica, 22, of Kings Park and Boris B. Darakchiev, 26, of East Islip, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Todd R. Haskins, 47, of Kendall, was charged at 5:03 p.m. Sunday with petty larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — An unidentified 17-year-old Farmersville Station boy was charged at 10:04 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RICHBURG — Robert J. Thomas, 42, of Richburg, was charged at 1:12 a.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breath and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
