OLEAN — Olean police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy, who has not come home since Nov. 11.
In an announcement Monday afternoon posted on Facebook, police said Aubrey is believed to be in the Olean area or Bradford, Pa., area and is being helped by others to stay away from home.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677 or message the department via its Facebook page. Police said information would be confidential.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 1:19 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two vehicle accident on East Riverside Drive, when a vehicle operated by Martin J. Matteson, 58, of Olean, entered the left lane while turning, striking a vehicle operated by Michael A. Morgan, 43, of Olean. Matteson was charged with making an improper left turn, a violation.
- Sunday, 8:30 p.m., Mark D. Gibbons, 61, of Olean, was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Gibbons was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, David P. Metcalf, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Metcalf was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,500 bail.
- Friday, no time reported, Brent D. Gamblin, 46, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gamblin was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Phenis J. Brown, 45, of Buffalo, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, on an arrest warrant issued from Erie County Sheriff's Office, where he was later transported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Cody P. Worthington, 29, and Samantha B. Steiner, 32, both of Little Valley, were each charged at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Steiner was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $2,500 bail. Worthington was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Thomas W. Towne, 40, of Little Valley, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Towne was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Jared A. Hubbard, 37, of Salamanca, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Thursday, on a felony bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Hubbard was reported held.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Jessica D. Howard, 39, of South Dayton, was charged at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a class B misdemeanor. Howard was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Elsie I. Redeye, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Sunday, on an active bench warrant issued from Coldspring Town Court. Redeye was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $250 bail.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Warren D. Bellinger, 24, of Hinsdale, was charged at 5:06 a.m. Monday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Bellinger was released with an appearance ticket.