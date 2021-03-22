OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office Sunday released information on an arrest made for an incident of animal cruelty that occurred March 3 in the town of Olean.
The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation March 16 regarding a dog that was found shot and abandoned on Wayman Branch Road.
James Crawford, 49, of Olean, was charged at 5 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony. Crawford was released with an appearance ticket.
With the help of Portville Police Department, animal control, Haskell Valley Veterinary Clinic and the Cattaraugus County SPCA, the dog survived the shooting and is recovering well.
Olean Police
- Friday, 9:50 a.m.
, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Kristin A. Vanetten, 28, of Bradford, Pa. was traveling southeast when it was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Jacob W. Osswald, 22, of Cheektowaga. Osswald was charged with following too close, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 9:51 p.m., Christine Larson, 45, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:35 a.m., Joseph Pinzone, 32, of Salamanca, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City County. He was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — Dominic J. Puccinelli, 26, of Portville, was charged at 9:30 p.m. Friday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was released with appearance tickets.
- GREAT VALLEY
— Hunter J. Cooper, 22, of Salamanca, was charged at 11:50 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and multiple traffic infractions. He was released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Marykatherine L. Plante, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 5 p.m. March 12 with sixth-degree conspiracy, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Samantha A. Mickley, 21, of Allegany, was charged at 5 p.m. March 12 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Kenneth A. Rodriguez, 39, of Buffalo, was charged at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday on State Route 417 and Riverview Drive. Erica L. Jacobs, 31, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Joshua D. Barber, 27, of Machias, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Saturday on Route 417 and West Five Mile Road. Jeffrey D. Holmes, 57, of Olean, and Susan A. Reisner, 60, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Gene C. Tingue, 64, of Delevan, was charged with two counts of menacing, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and acting in a manner injurious to child, all class A misdemeanors; and first--degree harassment, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN
— Jesse F. Thompson, 25, of Olean, was charged at 6 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- OTTO TOWNSHIP — Mista Harrison, 30, of Allegany, was determined, at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to BRMC for legal blood draw.
- BRADFORD, Pa.
— Dylan Rimer, 29, of Bradford, Pa., was found, at 11:56 a.m. Thursday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and he committed several alleged traffic violations.