AMITY — A Newfane man is facing several felony sex charges, reported New York State Police based in Amity Thursday.
Zachary D. Winters, 19, was charged at 9:40 p.m. Thursday with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and promoting an obscene sex performance by a child under 17 years of age, all class D felonies; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a clss A misdemeanor.
Winters was reported held and police say the incident is still under investigation.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY— Austin Woodarek, 28, of Mansfield, was charged at 10:36 a.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on no bail.
- MACHIAS— Summer J. Mathews, 39, of Delevan, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant. She was taken directly to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY— Caleb M. Neely, 30, of Olean, was charged on a warrant issued by Allegany Town Court. He was arraigned and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $250 bail.
- SALAMANCA — Ariel Eyoto, 24, of Buffalo, was charged at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant of arrest on two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class B felonies, after investigation by the Southern Tier Drug Task Force. Eyoto was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, after reportedly being in possession of one-half ounce of crack cocaine, one-quarter ounce fentanyl and 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He was held for arraignment.
- SALAMANCA— Tanya H. Ginnery, 37, of Humphrey, was charged at 5 a.m. Wednesday on two violation of probation direct deposit warrants issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Ginnery was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- OLEAN — Kali M. Otero, 24, of Friendship, was charged at 10:35 a.m. Thursday on two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument by filing, class E felonies, stemming from an investigation of a complaint in 2018. Otero was also charged with first-degree offering a fale instrument for filing, a class E felony; and petit larceny, fifth-degree welfare fraud, both calss A misdemeanors, also following an incident in 2018. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday on North Main and Reed streets. An unidentified 17-year-old Richburg girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — Brian J. Learn, 38, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Melinda S. Schoonover, 34, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 2:47 p.m. Thursday with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST