Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 7:35 p.m., Deven A. Hochstine, 20, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Hochstine was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 1:58 a.m., Deven J. Redeye, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stemp from an attempt to arrest Redeye on a felony bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Redeye was processed and released to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- DAYTON — David A. Beardi, 55, of Gowanda, was charged at 12:28 p.m. Thursday with forcible touching of intimate parts, a class A misdemeanor. Beardi was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY— Kierra M. Miller, 24, of Salamanca, was charged at 6:25 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Miller was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Joshua L. Reneson, 43, of Menomonie, Wisc., was charged at 11:57 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, first offense, an unclassified misdemeanor. Reneson was processed and released to a third party.