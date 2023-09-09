Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:02 p.m., Valerie M. Miles, 42, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Miles was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 2:42 p.m., Treshina R. Parks, 42, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Charge stems from an incident reported July 26. Parks was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Sept. 7, 9:56 a.m., Patrick Hathaway, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with open burning in city limits. Hathaway was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Sept. 7, 1:07 p.m., Angelo Contreraz, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with trespassing, a violation. Contreraz was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Marcos J. Riggs, 22, of Olean, was charged at 9:36 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Riggs was processed and issued an appearance ticket.