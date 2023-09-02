Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:09 p.m., Shawn E. Washington, 33, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation of another person, a class A misdemeanor. Washington was processed and reported held.
- Thursday, 11:02 p.m., Ashley R. McNeil, 40, of Hemlock, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and operation a motor vehicle with BAC of 0.01% or greater with prior offense, class E felonies; and right of way violation, an infraction. McNeil was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 12:18 a.m., Jonathan T. Moyar, 33, of Canonsburg, Pa., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failed to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Moyar was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 11:36 p.m., Jordan E. Ground, 19, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed driver operating a motor vehicle, an infraction; and an equipment violation. Ground was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A 17-year-old Fillmore resident was charged at 11:02 a.m. Thursday with promoting a sexual performance of a child younger than 17, a class D felony, and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. The Fillmore resident was released on their own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Ashley M. Britt, 37, of Collins, was charged at 4:29 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000, a class E felony. Britt was released on her own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Dennis P. Strader, 51, of Freedom, was charged at 5:49 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000, a class E felony. Strader was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Lakaya A. Meyrow, 21, of Manhattan, was charged at 8:10 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Meyrow was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Gale L. Flannory, 20, of Mount Vernon, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Flannory was processed and issued an appearance ticket.