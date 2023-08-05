Salamanca Police
- Aug. 3, 8:09 p.m., Lindsay M. Goode, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree menacing and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors; second-degree harassment and public appearing under the influence of narcotics/drugs, both violations. Goode was processed and reported held.
Wellsville Police
- Aug. 3, no time provided, Charles A. Buchholz, 37, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Charge stems from an incident reported June 11. Buchholz was processed and arraigned in Wellsville Village Court.
- Aug. 3, no time provided, Brendan L. Fountain, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a class A misdemeanor). Charge stems from an incident reported July 29. Fountain was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Nicole E. Rose, 26, of Olean, was charged at noon Thursday with two counts of torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. Rose was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Chapel Hill Road near Irish Hollow Road. Ashley A. Thompson, 25 of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One person was reported injured.