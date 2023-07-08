Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:18 p.m., David E. Fowler, 34, of Olean, was charged with second-degree false report of an incident-fire, a class E felony. Charge stems from an incident reported Tuesday. Fowler was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 11.14 a.m., Ernest Rivera, 57, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property-credit card, a class E felony, and unlawful use of a credit card, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported June 30. Rivera was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 1:52 p.m., Maria Jimerson, 53, of Olean, was charged with two counts of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment - physical contact, a violation. Jimerson was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 5:12 p.m., Max C. Braun, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with public appearance under the influence of drugs, a violation. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Daniel D. Wood, 56, of Nunda, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and two counts issuing a bad check, a class A misdemeanor. Wood was arraigned and committed to the Allegany County Jail on no bail. He is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.