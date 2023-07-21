Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 10:26 p.m., Ward John, 40, of Salamanca, was charged driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors, and several other vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop in the city. John was processed and held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Thomas W. McCabe, 46, of Scio, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. He was processed, arraigned and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Niko L. Greenman, 34, of Wellsville, was charged at Wednesday, 3:24 p.m. with fourth-degree criminal mischief and sevond-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Greenman was reported held.
- WELLSVILLE — Michael J. McKinley, 60, of Wellsville, was charged Wednesday, 5:01 p.m. with first-degree rape of a victim younger than 13 and criminal sex act against a victim younger than 13, class B felonies, and predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony. Charges stem from an incident reported July 6. McKinley was held on cash bail.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday on Allentown Road near Richburg Hill Road. Matthew Grabbitt, 33, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. Four persons were reported injured.