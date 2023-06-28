Olean Police
- June 6, 10:30 p.m., Andre M. Garcia, 23, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny — property valued at more than $1,000, a class E felony, and first-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony. Garcia’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 1:57 a.m., John P. Bell, 36, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing on enclosed property, a class B misdemeanor. Bell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Jarrette R. LaFlash, 38, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. LaFlash was processed, arraigned and committed to the Allegany County jail without bail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Fernando Mercadeo, 46, was charged at 9 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree promoting prison contraband, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently incarcerated in Cattaraugus County Jail on unrelated charges. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Monday on Main Street near Broad Bay Circle. Kathryn A. Hernandez, 67, of Franklinville; Keith D. Miller, 29, of Buffalo; and Jennifer A. Fulkerson, 49, of Chaffee, were identified as the drivers. One person was reported injured.
- OLEAN — Francis E. Foulkrod, 42, of Perry, was charged at 2:59 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BELFAST — Joshua A. Beman, 39, of Belfast, was charged at 4:31 p.m. Monday with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a class D felony; criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure and fourth-degree criminal mischief — preventing an emergency call, class A misdemeanors. Beman’s status was not reported.
- PORTVILLE — Evan R. Fields, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Fields was processed and released to a third party.