BELFAST — A Belfast man is in Allegany County Jail facing felony sex charges Friday, New York State Police reported.
Robert J. Giomundo, 26, was charged at 1:26 p.m. Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act with a victim under 13 years old, both class B felonies, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor.
No other information was released and the incident is pending further investigation, according to state troopers.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LIMESTONE — An unidentified 14-year-old Limestone girl was charged at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to Cattaraugus County Probation Department for further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Crystal M. Handmore, 38, of Olean, was charged at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony following a 2018 complaint. She was released with an appearance ticket due in Olean City Court Dec. 8.
- OLEAN — Susan Trout, 39, of Mount Jewett, Pa., was charged at 1 p.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree attempted welfare fraud, a misdemeanor, and attempted petit larceny following a 2019 complaint. She was released with an appearance ticket due in Olean City Court Dec. 8.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:33 a.m. Thursday on Gun Barrel and Bolton roads. Thomas P. Ebeling, 45, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday on Porter Hollow Road and State Route 219. Charles E. Miller II, 37, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:09 p.m. Thursday on Route 242 E. and Robbins Road. Kelli A. Whimer, 55, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 p.m. Thursday on Route 243 and Cream Ridge Road. Michael J. Schultz, 51, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:02 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 103. Elijah J. Roberts, 37, of Big Flats, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on County Road 16 and Murphy Hill Road. Eric J. Kaczor, 37, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS