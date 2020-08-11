WELLSVILLE — A unidentified 17-year-old Wellsville boy was charged at 1:50 p.m. Saturday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, in the March murder of Nicholas A. Burdge.
Burdge is the seventh individual to be charged in the ongoing case.
Olean Police
- Friday, 1:36 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in Reids Food Barn parking lot when a vehicle operated by Melanie A. McCracken, 55, of Ischua, struck a parked car registered to Sierra R. Maine, 33, of Allegany. No charges were reported.
- Friday, 3:44 p.m., no injuries were reported on South Second Street. A vehicle operated by Peter E. Huber Jr., 27, of Olean was attempting to park when it struck a vehicle operated by Jennifer S. Blakeslee, 50, of Olean. No charges were reported.
- Saturday, 4:30 a.m., Kenneth D. Clements, 28, of Riverhead, was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held for arraignment.
- Sunday, 9:01 a.m., Thomas P. Kinnaird, 31, of Olean, was charged with a sex offender registery violation for failure to timely change his address. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Aug. 18.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time reported, Juston W. Conklin, 27, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and third-degree assault and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sunday on West Five Mile and Five Mile roads. Louis W. Ensworth, 87, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — Edward Belcer, 42, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held on $5,000 bail.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 and County Road 3. Dale R. Hatfield, 54, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on County Road 15 and Chapman Road. Ashley C. Allen, 33, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SCIO