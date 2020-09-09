CARROLLTON — A tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday evening near the Pennsylvania line, resulting in the partial closure of Route 219.
According to a Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher, the accident was called in by a passer-by at 5:34 p.m. Limestone fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene.
The driver was reportedly unhurt, but was transported to Olean General Hospital for evaluation.
As a result of the accident, Route 219 was closed to northbound traffic between Hillside Drive and Main Street due to debris in the roadway. The closure was to last up to eight hours.
No further information was available Tuesday night as response crews were still on the scene.
Olean Police
- Friday, 10:28 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State and union streets. A vehicle operated by Dominic J. Passerino, 29, of 2105 Klice Cross Road, Allegany, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Joseph J. Gerringer, 61, of Duke Center, Pa., which was stopped for a pedestrian. Passerino was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 2:23 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Judith A. Kennedy, 81, of Bolivar, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Donald H. Struchen, 66, of Portville.
- Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., Christopher L. Taylor, 32, of 304 Chestnut St., Port Allegany, Pa., was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; failure to keep right, refusal to take a breath test, moving from lane unsafely and unlicensed driver, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West State Street. Taylor was reportedly transported to Olean General Hospital due to his apparent level of intoxication. He is due back in court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Kevin J. Tyler, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Park Avenue. Tyler was processed and committed to Allegany County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 property bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday on Route 417 near Forman Hollow Road. Madelynne J. Dibble, 41, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday on Route 219 near Monk Hill Road. Anthony Michael Tresco, 49, of Williamsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:29 p.m. Monday on Hanchett Road near Niles Hill Road. Robert E. Roach, 79, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:37 p.m. Monday on Route 417. Shelly L. Ingalls, 53, of Belmont, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Indian Creek Road. Todd D. Giglio, 43, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND