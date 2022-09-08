Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., Lydia R. Rivera, 22, of 206 N. 17th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cuba Town Court relating to charges of second-degree rape, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Rivera was turned over to the Cuba Police Department.
- Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., Tasheen J. Robinson, 44, of 917 Seneca Ave., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; second-degree menacing, third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported fight on Aug. 30. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.