Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:38 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and South Union streets. A vehicle operated by Shantel N. Warren, 26, of 2662 McCann Hollow Road, was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Deborah J. Silloway, 70, of Rowland Avenue. Warren was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 2:23 p.m., James P. Kemick, 36, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania. His status was not reported.
Cuba Police
- Sunday, 6:27 p.m., Terry L. Dalton, 36, of Hume, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; driving while ability impaired by alcohol, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and speed in zone, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop on West Shore Road. Dalton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday, no time provided, Carrie L. Baldwin, 39, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on Pleasant Street. Baldwin was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — Bradley J. Cunningham, 25, of 227 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors, and illegal stopping, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic complaint. Cunningham was processed and released with appearance tickets.
- MACHIAS — Sarah E. Sennet, 39, of Lancaster, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued out of Cheektowaga City Court. Sennet was turned over to the Cheektowaga Police Department.
- YORKSHIRE — Patrick M. Dabols, 30, of Springville, was charged at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; no protective helmet, uninsured motorcycle, unregistered motorcycle, uninspected motorcycle and switched plates, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Dabols is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. Monday near Gardiner Road. Alexander K. Carmer, 28, of Muncy, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Monday on Route 219. Frederic R. Musolff, 78, of Ellicottville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP