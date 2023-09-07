Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:35 p.m., David J. Pizzuti, 24, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Pizzuti was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 9:58 a.m., Antoinette Arena-Hoffman, no age given, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speed in zone, an infraction. Arena-Hoffman was released with an appearance ticket.
- Tuesday, 10:27 p.m., Elsie I. Redeye, no age given, was arrested on a bench warrant. Redeye was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Randy Abel, 34, of Olean, was charged at 3:27 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Abel was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Douglas E. Blicharz, 36, of Olean, was charged at 1:41 a.m. Monday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Blicharz was released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — James B. Simmons, 49, of Gowanda, was charged at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. Simmons was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16. David D. Hartwell, 60, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fairview Road and Route 243. Richard T. Morgan, 77, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.