VERSAILLES — Based on communications made over emergency radio, one person was injured Tuesday evening as the result of a drive-by shooting incident in northwest Cattaraugus County.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. a report was made of a male victim shot in the shoulder on Eaton Road in the hamlet of Versailles northwest of Gowanda. The shooter was reportedly driving what was described as possibly being a maroon Oldsmobile.

