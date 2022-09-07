VERSAILLES — Based on communications made over emergency radio, one person was injured Tuesday evening as the result of a drive-by shooting incident in northwest Cattaraugus County.
At approximately 6:50 p.m. a report was made of a male victim shot in the shoulder on Eaton Road in the hamlet of Versailles northwest of Gowanda. The shooter was reportedly driving what was described as possibly being a maroon Oldsmobile.
At 6:54 p.m., emergency responders were warned to stay away from the scene as it had not yet been cleared by law enforcement. The scene was reported secure at 7:10 p.m.
The status of the victim was not reported.
Emergency dispatchers declined comment on the situation Tuesday night. No further information was available at press time.
- Saturday, 4:48 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Henley and South Third streets. A vehicle operated by Robert L. Harvey, 39, of 674 Garden Ave., entered the intersection and reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Theresa Hibye, 90, of King Street. Hibye was transported to Olean General Hospital for evaluation after complaining of chest pain. Harvey was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 12:51 a.m., Jakuann B. Steele, 32, of Rochester, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. Steele was also arrested on an active bench warrant and turned over to the Elmira Police Department.
- MACHIAS — James B. Simmons, 48, of Delevan, was charged at 1:59 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 29. Simmons was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LAFAYETTE, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday on Route 219 near Route 59. Talal S. Ahmed, 40, of Sterling, Va., and Henri M. Laisola, 32, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., were identified as the drivers. Two suspected serious injuries and three suspected minor injuries were reported.