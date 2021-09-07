Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:21 p.m., Carlos J. Corbin, 49, of Olean, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and trespass and second-degree harassment, both violations. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 3:18 a.m., Abigail R. Kennedy, 22, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 12:50 a.m., Marcus J. Foster, 35, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 5:50 a.m., Nasrudin H. Wright, 31, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Monday, 9:30 a.m., Paul M. Winter, 59, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO — Lindsey Little, 30, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), following the execution of a search warrant on March 3. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Jack D. Green, 31, of Franklinville, was arrested at 1 p.m. Aug. 30, on a violation of probation warrant issued by Franklinville Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Benjamin W. Burroughs, 25, of Ellicottville, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30, on a bench warrant issued from Allegany Village Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jessica C. Fulmer, 27, of Olean, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 30, on an unspecified violation of the Family Court Act. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- OLEAN — Sean E. Matteson, 33, of Olean, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 30, on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- MACHIAS — Patrik M. Dabois, 30, of Springville, was charged at 1 p.m. Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Nicole M.M. French, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a class B felony and second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, following the execution of a search warrant on July 20. At the time of her arrest for those charges, she was found to have more fentanyl in her possession and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:25 a.m. Friday on Vandusen and Collins roads. Kenneth D.M. Claudio, 21, of Dover, Del. and John B. Lane, 71, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Anthony T. Drake, 25, of Hornell, was charged at 12:41 p.m. Friday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday on Route 243 and Ryan Inlet Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Middleport man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:17 p.m. Friday in the Walmart parking lot on Cinema Drive. Sharron L. Kincaid, 75, of Cuba, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:11 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and County Road 10. Michael D. Adams, 33, of Bolivar, and Shashi B. Patel, 69, of Colonia, N.J., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Jacob J. See, 27, of Olean, was charged at 4:45 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony; two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday on Route 16 N. and Hayes Road. Raymond W. Campbell, 30, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Corey J. Clark, 42, of Angelica, was charged at 8:36 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. Friday on State Highway 954T and State Route 417. Pavel L. Pastuhov, 41, of Everett, Wash., and Bradley J. Smith, 40, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Jennifer A. Schweickert, 35, of Delevan, was charged at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — Ronny M. Carlan, 35, of Belmont, was charged at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:01 p.m. Saturday on Promised Land and Burnt Hill roads. Ruby H. Brown, 80, of Westons Mills, and Shawn D. Shelley, 43, of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. on Route 417 and Ismuth Road. Marilyn R. Goodrich, 87, of Salamanca, and Sarah J. Phearsdorf, 48, of Little Valley, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BIRDSALL — James M. McIntyre, 62, of Birdsall, was charged at 6:06 p.m. Saturday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Arkport Canaseraga and Tilden Hill roads. Frederick M. Muhleisen, 68, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on County Roads 15A and 15. Tyler J. Conner, 28, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday on Truax and Proctor roads. Julie A. Salvana, 65, of Syracuse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:18 a.m. Monday on North Hill and Miller Hill roads. Daniel M. Fisher, 32, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.