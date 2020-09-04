ANDOVER — Two Colorado residents were arrested after reportedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.
Fallon D. Gander, 29, and Dylan Davis, 35, both of Aurora, Colo., were charged at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor.
In addition, Davis was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.
According to local media sources, the arrests were the result of a pursuit that began Wednesday morning when troopers performing a check on a reportedly suspicious vehicle showed that the plates were stolen.
The vehicle then reportedly led troopers as well as Wellsville Police on a chase that topped 100 mph and ended when it crashed on Route 417 near Dyke Road.
Gander and Davis were reported held.
No further information was available Thursday night.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- HUMPHREY — Jessica Raye Clark, 39, of 117 Academy St., Salamanca, was charged at 7:47 p.m. Aug. 27 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from Clark allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection. She was processed and held on $1,000 cash bail pending further proceedings.
- ley, were charged at 2:52 a.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. In addition, Sherlock was cited for operating a motor vehicle with license suspended/revoked, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to signal turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which deputies allegedly found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Jimerson and Sherlock were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Diana M. Shaffer, 42, of 102 S. Second St., Olean, was charged at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies. The charges stem from the investigation made into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2017. Shaffer allegedly fraudulently received $3,304 in SNAP benefits by concealing and failing to report household income. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- AMITY — Michael A. Graham, 50, of Belmont, was charged at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Graham was reported held.
- DAYTON — Joseph R. Thuman, 22, of South Dayton, was charged at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree rape, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 19. Thuman was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- DAYTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on Route 62 near Gable Street. Olivia D. Eastland, 20,of Perrysburg, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street near School Street. Beth I. Pederson, 45, of Wellsville, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
