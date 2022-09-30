New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Bobbi J. Cain, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Cain was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Michelle L. Perrington, 33, of Freedom, was charged at 2:01 a.m. Thursday, with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Perrington was released with an appearance ticket.