Olean Police
- Monday, 9:38 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near 13th Street. A vehicle operated by Michael D. Baker, 63, of Olean, was backing up when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Monday, 6:32 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident in the CVS parking lot near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean girl was backing up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by James W. Clancy, 75, of Portville.
- Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Burger King parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Jacob N. Gibbons, 20, of 833 N,. Union St., was backing up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Ashley Nicole Bartlett, 36, of Port Allegany, Pa.
New York State Police
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Monday on Route 4 near Crotty Road. Bruce Edward Dantz, 70, of Geneseo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — Richard D. Brady, 39, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 10 a.m. Monday with first-degree scheme to defraud, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 10. Brady was reported held.
