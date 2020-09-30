Police report image

Olean Police

  • Monday, 9:38 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near 13th Street. A vehicle operated by Michael D. Baker, 63, of Olean, was backing up when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
  • Monday, 6:32 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident in the CVS parking lot near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean girl was backing up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by James W. Clancy, 75, of Portville.
  • Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Burger King parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Jacob N. Gibbons, 20, of 833 N,. Union St., was backing up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Ashley Nicole Bartlett, 36, of Port Allegany, Pa.

New York State Police

  • GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Monday on Route 4 near Crotty Road. Bruce Edward Dantz, 70, of Geneseo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • PERRYSBURG — Richard D. Brady, 39, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 10 a.m. Monday with first-degree scheme to defraud, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 10. Brady was reported held.
  • CANASERAGA

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:06 p.m. Monday on East Main Street near River Street. Christi Lee Evans, 41, of Canaseraga, and Marjorie A. Blowers, 74, of Swain, were identified as the drivers.

  • No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY

— Rachel M. Patterson, 30, of Hinsdale, was charged at 6:45 p.m. Monday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 86, during which Patterson was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin and Lorazepam pills for which she did not have a prescription. She was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

