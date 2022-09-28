CENTERVILLE — On Sept. 23, Department of Environmental Conversation Forest Rangers reportedly located 15 large marijuana plants that were discovered being unlawfully grown on Swift Hill State Forest.
Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area where the plants were burned. Although marijuana laws have changed, rangers report that unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under the state’s Environmental Conservation Law.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 11:36 a.m., Jessica L. Dauber, 31, of Olean, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. Dauber was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- ALLEGANY — Raymond G. Shaffer Jr., 45, of Allegany, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18, with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Shaffer was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Charles Bennett, 48, of Gowanda, was charged at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 21, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. His passenger, Cedric Cobb, 36, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Bennett and Cobb were each released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jermain F. Price, 41, of Olean, was charged at 3:45 a.m. Saturday with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Price was kept in Cattaraugus County Jail and received an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Wade J. Bigham, 36, of Cold Spring, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Bigham was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Theodora L. Doty, 27, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Doty was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Tammy L. Mathews, 45, of Olean, was charged at 2:38 p.m. Monday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Mathews was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Adam L. Petersen, 34, of Allegany, was charged at 4:31 a.m. Tuesday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Petersen was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 21 on Fox Hill Road. Collin J. More, 20, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. Three injuries were reported.