Olean Police
- Sunday 10:45 a.m.
, no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the North 12th Street Country Fair. A vehicle operated by a 16-year-old boy of Olean was backing out and struck a vehicle operated by Charles Huddleston, 57, of Hinsdale. The teenager was cited with unsafe backing, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported
, Michael J. Simon, 44, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (convicted felon), a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday on Slusher Hill and Crawford Creek roads. Kilee R. Hodgkins, 20, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sunday on Abbott and Snyder roads. A 16-year-old Allegany girl was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Amber L. George,27, of Allegany, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Sunday with assault with intent to cause physical injury with weapon, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance.
- WIRT
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday on Route 275 and Pangburn Road. Felicia A. Spalding, 24, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.