Olean Police
- Monday, 2:07 p.m., Nicole L. Merecki, 37, of 301 N. First St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 30. Merecki’s status was not reported.
- Monday, 5:16 p.m., Katy J. Adamski, 41, of 544 King St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors. Adamski is due back in court at a later date.
- Monday, 5:45 p.m., David James Nickola, 42, of 120 S. Third St., was arrested on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Nickola was processed and turned over to state police.