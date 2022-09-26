Olean Police
- Friday, 11:27 p.m., Jermaine Samuel Price, 41, of 327 N. 12th St., was arrested on 12 active warrants. Price was additionally charged with resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 12:10 a.m., Stacy Lynn Alger, 49, of 3 Sixth St., Allegany, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Alger was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:27 a.m., Jermaine Cartez Latimore, 37, of 122 S. Third St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic dispute. Price was held pending arraignment.