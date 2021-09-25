MACHIAS — Two Machias residents face charges relating to alleged welfare fraud, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
Shantel L. Goodman, 33, and Spiro Cassianos, 38, both of 9647 Main Street, were each charged at 11 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, class E felonies.
The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in February, 2020.
Goodman and Cassianos allegedly fraudulently received $2,862 in SNAP benefits by providing false household composition.
Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 5:57 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Washington and North Sixth streets. A vehicle operated by Lori A. Slavin, 53, of 113 S. Seventh St., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Amy L. Buckner, 44, of 2 Spring Court, Portville.
- Thursday, 9:40 a.m., Carlton L. Williams, 26, of 1216 Washington St., was charged with third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday on Five Mile Road near Chapel Hill Road. Sandra Eileen Johnson, 59, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 21 near Whitney Valley Road. Alexander G. Semchencko, 20, of Fulton, and a 16-year-old Wellsville male were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. Thursday on West Five Mile Road near Wing Hollow Road. Donald A. Clark, 75, and Lucy A. Benson, 65, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 16 near Westover Avenue. Pamela J. Tilton, 52, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Bruce L. Hitchcock, 42, of Friendship, was charged at 10:35 a.m. Thursday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Wednesday. Hitchcock was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 near Rose Road. Nicole Teresa Norasethaporn, 48, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injures were reported.