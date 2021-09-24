Cuba Police
- Thursday, 1 p.m., Jennifer L. Abdo, 43, of Cuba, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Abdo was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Miguel A. Ruiz-Mojita, 45, of 214 E. State St., Olean, was charged at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 15 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Ruiz-Mojita was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Cheyenne L. Armstrong, 40, of 62 Eagle St., Salamanca, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday on arrest warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Armstrong was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
- SPRINGVILLE — Page K. Cook, 31, of 3710 Roszyk Hill Road, Machias, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Thursday by the West Seneca Police Department on a bench warrant issued out of Yorkshire Town Court. Cook was transferred to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 242 and Maple Avenue. Michael M. Link, 28, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported. Link was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday on Bishopville Road near Downing Road. Edwin H. Miller, 80, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Route 19. Bruce A. Snyder, 57, of Painted Post, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Elizabeth A. Blauser, 43, of Portville, was charged at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Blauser was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CANEADEA
— A three-vehicle accident was reported at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 46, Tammy L. Tingley, 47, of Caneadea, Christal L. Skinner, 44, of Cuba, and Michael B. Yard, 57, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.