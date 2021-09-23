Olean Police
- Tuesday, 5:54 p.m., Angel L. Stone, 42, of 308 N. Clark St., was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Stone was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
Wellsville Police
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Brendan C Barnet, 38, of Wellsville, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at the American Best Value Inn on Route 417, during which Barnet allegedly choked another party to the point of losing consciousness and physically prevented them from leaving the room. Barnet was processed and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 15. Mary Jane Seigel, 58, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — Rheanne B. Kennedy, 24, of Irving, was charged at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 16. Kennedy was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Patrick M. Hirliman, 31, of Olean, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Hirliman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
