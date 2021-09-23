Police report image

Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 5:54 p.m., Angel L. Stone, 42, of 308 N. Clark St., was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Stone was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Wednesday, 12:02 a.m.

, Carlos J. Ruiz, 24, of 412 School St., was charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from the investigation of a suspicious persons report. Ruiz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Cuba Police

  • Monday, 11:45 p.m.

, Hannah S. Davis, 28, of Olean, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Davis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Wellsville Police

  • Wednesday, no time provided

, Johnathon M. Conklin, 29, of Plattsburg, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class D felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported in September, 2020. Conklin was processed and committed to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.

New York State Police

  • WELLSVILLE — Brendan C Barnet, 38, of Wellsville, was charged Aug. 29 with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at the American Best Value Inn on Route 417, during which Barnet allegedly choked another party to the point of losing consciousness and physically prevented them from leaving the room. Barnet was processed and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
  • RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 15. Mary Jane Seigel, 58, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • PERRYSBURG — Rheanne B. Kennedy, 24, of Irving, was charged at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 16. Kennedy was processed and released on her own recognizance.
  • ALLEGANY — Patrick M. Hirliman, 31, of Olean, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Hirliman was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • GREAT VALLEY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 21. Jolene Cochran O’Brien, 53, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

