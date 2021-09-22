Olean Police
- Monday, 2:42 p.m., Daniel A. Price, 36, of 127 N. Third St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Price’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 10:44 a.m., Jeremiah F. Shoup. 21, of 3865 Canal St., Hinsdale, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Shoup’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 4 p.m., Nathan C. Bilby, 29, of 108 S. Second St., was charged with petit larceny. According to police, Bilby allegedly stole property out of a vehicle on South Ninth Street. His status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SPRINGVILLE — Madeleine L. Bowen, 27, of 24 Franklin St., Salamanca, was arrested at 3 a.m. Aug. 18 on several active warrants by the West Seneca Police Department and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Bowen was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and held. She is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 a.m. Monday on Armison Road near Graham Road. Stacy Lynn Marcy-Asberry, 37, of Portageville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:54 a.m. Monday on Route 16 neat Interstate 86. Ashley E. Yackeren, 37, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Crystal L. Long, 41, of Allegany, was charged at 4 p.m. Monday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Long was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST