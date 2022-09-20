New York State Police
- DELEVAN — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Saturday on South Main and Mill streets. Frank Lopiccolo, 58, of Buffalo, William L. Krotz, 72, of Machias, and Linda J. Baehr, 74, of Fillmore, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HUME — Rebecca E. Hard, 23, of Houghton, was charged at 4:55 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Hard was released to a third party.
- NEW HUDSON — Paul G. Phillips, 35, of Cuba, was charged at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Phillips was released on his own recognizance.
- PORTVILLE — Shawn G. Woodring, 41, of Portville, was charged at 2:06 p.m. Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. Woodring was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — David E. Green, 54, of Andover, was charged at 6:18 p.m. Sunday, with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. Green’s status was reported unknown.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 and State Route 39. Patricia S. Zielinski, 66, of Canandaigua, and Donald M. Fagan, 29, of Alexander, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- AMITY — Andrew A. Halbert, 61, of Tonawanda, was charged at 2:25 a.m. Monday, with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis, a class D felony. Halbert’s status was not reported.