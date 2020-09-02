FRANKLINVILLE — An Olean man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop, the New York State Police announced Tuesday.
Richard A. Tucker, 58, of Olean, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, class A misdemeanors.
According to police, after allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop on Route 16, Tucker eventually stopped his vehicle, at which time he reportedly failed portions of the standardized field sobriety test and refused to complete others.
He was subsequently transported to the state police barracks in Machias, where he allegedly refused to submit to a chemical breath test.
Tucker was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Friday, 2:07 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on South Fifth Street. A vehicle operated by Christopher A. Young, 31, of Hornell, was backing out when it reportedly struck a parked car registered to Luke J. Dodge, 34, of Olean. Young was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Saturday, 11:55 a.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Andrew J. Caya, 41, of Olean, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jacob M. Losinger, 19, of Portville, from behind. Losinger’s vehicle then reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Michael M. Ramarge, 52, of Olean. Caya was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 1:58 a.m., Steven D. Mann, 37, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated per se and operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was charged after a vehicle he was operating allegedly sideswiped two vehicles on South Second Street. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 4:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in Franchot Park. A vehicle operated by Brooke A. Kenyon, 21, of Olean, reportedly intentionally struck a parked vehicle registered to Anthony M. Jones Jr., 18, of Olean, before fleeing the scene. Her status was not reported.
- Monday, 6:08 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on East Ohio Street. A vehicle operated by Mary L. Wood, 83, of Olean, reportedly drifted into oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle operated by Nicholas A. Dicerbo, 49, of Olean. Wood was cited for failure to keep right, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 10:24 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Seventh Street near West Sullivan Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy A. Meerdink, 45, of 311 N. Seventh St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Ashley R. Moody, 29, of 510 Wayne St. Meerdink was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday on Route 353. Phillip A. Brown and Donald R. Rinehart were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86. Courtney L. Brader was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Lisa A. Tymorek, 54, of 11030 Delevan-Elton Road, Delevan, was charged at 11:05 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, all class E felonies. The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2017. Tymorek allegedly fraudulently received $1,942 in food stamps by concealing and failing to report income. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Rachel L. Lefort, 29, of West Valley, was charged Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which Lefort was allegedly found to be in possession of crack cocaine. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- AMITY — John H. Finch Jr., 29, of Wellsville, was charged Monday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident during which Finch allegedly stole merchandise valued at $17.28 from Crosby’s Convenience Store. Finch was also allegedly found to be in possession of Clonazepam pills for which he did not have a valid prescription. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 a.m. Monday on West River Road near Two Mile Road. Jesse S. Woodruff, 28, of Lackawanna, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Monday on Route 244 near Irish Settlement Road. Derek M. Schmidt, 23, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Fifth and East Main streets. Richard O. Yaw, 82, of Allegany, and Jayce Dale Durrant, 20, of Brockport, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Justin B. Schoonover, 34, of Hume, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Schoonover’s status was not reported.
- WIRT