Olean Police
- Monday, 10:15 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Donald L. Spencer, 48, of 317 N. Second St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Brenda L. Neal, 56, of Shinglehouse, Pa., which had slowed in traffic. Spencer was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 5:01 p.m., Daniel Johnson, 43, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Johnson was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Dominica R. Howells, 24, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported in July on Chamberlain Street. Howells was released under pretrial release conditions with the Allegany County Probation Department.
- Saturday, no time provided, Zeldeth Hemmer, 56, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported July 3 on Howard Street. Hemmer was additionally charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in relation to an incident reported Aug. 29. Hemmer was released with appearance tickets.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Taz Cain, 29, of Andover, was arrested Friday, no time provided, on a violation of probation warrant. Cain was transported to Allegany County Jail and held pending further court proceedings.