Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:06 a.m., Jessica L. Dauber, 31, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dauber was charged again at 1:26 a.m. on another count of petit larceny. She was released with appearance tickets both times.
- Saturday, 12:59 p.m., Thomas L. Auman Jr., 41, of St. Mary’s, Pa., was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 2:19 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Mary K. Colf, 72, of Olean, struck a bicycle operated by Rachael M. Kaiser, 35, of Olean, who was crossing the walk at Olean Center Mall entrance and the round-a-bout.