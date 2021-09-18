Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:15 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Craig W. Houck, 70, of Machias, was attempting to back out of a parking space on Front Street when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Grand Island Transit Corp.
- Thursday, 4:11 p.m., Jessica C. Faro, 43, of Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Olean City Court for failure to appear. She was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department on $1,000 bail.
- Thursday, 9:03 p.m., Johnathan T. Russell, 38, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:37 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Harley M. Harrison, 17, of Allegany, when entering Interstate 86 via exit 25, struck a vehicle operated by Chelsea M. Quinn, 31, of Olean. Harrison was charged with moving from a lane unsafely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, approximately 10:07 p.m., Joshua Sanchez, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operation of a motor vehicle with no or inadequate headlights, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Jena M. Croakman, 29, of Jamestown, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on an active arrest warrant in an unrelated incident in Jamestown. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. She was released on her own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Darylyn Horsefall, 41, of Salamanca, was charged at 8:43 a.m. Friday, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Daniel E. Fronczak, 45, of Wellsville, was charged Tuesday at an unreported time with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Ernest D. Robinson, 37, of Olean, was arrested Wednesday at an unreported time on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 a.m. Thursday on Route 243 and Cream Ridge Road. David J. Wolff, 69, of Elma, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Thursday on Mills Mills and Lapp roads. Nicole M. Ayers, 39, of Portageville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:24 p.m. Thursday on Botsford Hollow Road and County Route 4. Paul R. Wendt, 60, of Ransomville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Rock Springs Road and Thornwood Drive. Marcus P. Spinuzza, 49, of Silver Creek, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:07 a.m. Friday on County Road 20 and State Route 275. Dennis J. Kupiec, 41, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
