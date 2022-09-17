WELLSVILLE — New York State Police reported Friday that a Wellsville man is facing several felony drug charges.
Robert L. Mack, 52, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:04 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, both class B felonies, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both class D felonies.
- Thursday, 10:09 p.m., Mark A. Oakes, 35, of Olean, was arrested on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. Oakes’ status was not reported.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Savion D. Shaffer, 24, of Allegany, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, on an active arrest issued from Olean City Court. Shaffer was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Zachary W. Knapp, 29, of Olean, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. Knapp was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- NAPOLI — Joseph L. Estus, 34, of Panama, was charged at 12:55 a.m. Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more, both class B felonies; third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; and 37 vehicle and traffic violations. Estus was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Dean M. Walters, 31, of Randolph, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, on two active violation of probation warrants issued from Randolph Town Court. Walters was released on his own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Robert T. Baker, 39, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Thursday, on an active arrest issued from Salamanca City Court. Baker was reported held.
- YORKSHIRE — Rachel A. Holland, 40, npa, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Holland was released with an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — Eric J. Burkhard, 38, of Caneadea, was charged at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. Burkhard was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — David J. Kessler, 49, of West Clarksville, was charged at 10:58 a.m. Thursday, with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony. Kessler was reported held.