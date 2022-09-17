Police report image

WELLSVILLE — New York State Police reported Friday that a Wellsville man is facing several felony drug charges.

Robert L. Mack, 52, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:04 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, both class B felonies, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both class D felonies.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social