Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:11 p.m., Jessica C. Fero, 43, no permanent address, Olean, was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Fero was processed and committed to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.
New York State Police
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 a.m. Wednesday on Eisaman Road near Route 16. Laura A. Roe, 34, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on Route 248 near Forsythe Road. Charles A. Buchholz, 35, of Scio, and Noah A. Raber, 23, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:58 a.m. Thursday on Four Mile Road near Birch Run Road. Megan N. Faulkner, 30, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.