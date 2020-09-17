Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, a 13-year-old Wellsville boy was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported on Loder Street. The youth was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Jerry L. Dalton, 50, of Allentown, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported May 4 on East Fassett Street. Dalton was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Rodney D. Hinchman, 67, of 965 Loney Hollow Road, Limestone, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, class D felonies; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from the investigation into a complaint made by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services in 2018. Hinchman allegedly fraudulently received $5,037.50 in public assistance benefits by concealing and failing to report an updated household composition. He was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- INDEPENDENCE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street. Cole Daniel Dunbar, 23, of Bolivar, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Westover Road. Eve M. Dennies, 60, of Chaffee, and Robert L. Wright, 58, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday on Route 4 near Route 15. Chauna L. Theilen, 26, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:47 a.m. Tuesday on Yardman Road near Emerson Road. Julio C. Perez, 27, of Buffalo, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday on Bolivar Road. Evelyn Turner, 86, and Harley D.J. Baldwin, 39, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday on an ATV trail near Jones Road. A 10-year-old Lancaster boy was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:01 pm. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 39 and Old Olean Road. Raymond E. Duttry, 51, of Yorkshire, and Diane Michelle Sharer, 59, of Chaffee, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR