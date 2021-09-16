WELLSVILLE — On Thursday, Sept. 9, troopers conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative that spanned four towns and two villages in Allegany County, the New York State Police announced Wednesday.
One location, The Store, in the town of Scio, was reportedly found not in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
As a result of the initiative, Meagan C. Gaylord, 19, of Wellsville, was charged under the New York Alcoholic Beverage Control law, section 65, prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
Gaylord was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
All other establishments checked during the initiative were found to be in compliance, including 7-Eleven, in the town of Almond; Dollar General and Crosby’s in the town of Alfred; Uni-Mart in the village of Alfred; Crosby’s in the town of Scio; Short’s Grocery and Short’s Deli in the town of Wellsville; and Marathon, Walgreens and 7-Eleven in the village of Wellsville.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:25 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North 20th streets. A vehicle operated by Madison G. Mortillaro, 25, of Simsbury. Conn., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Alfred I. Haskins, 61, of Bradford, Pa., which was stopped at a red light.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 4 p.m., Derek W. Tyler-Lockwood, 31, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. Tyler-Lockwood was processed and transported to the Cattaraugus county Jail, where he was held on additional unspecified charges.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
- The charges stem from a reported property damage accident on Windfall Road. Hollowell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday on Gooseneck Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Kimberly A. Dekay, 41, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 16 and Barnum Road. Susan Ann Reisner, 61, of Allegany, and Logan C. Stewart, 24, of Duke Center, Pa., were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Zachary W. Knapp, 28, of Allegany, was charged at 8 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors; and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Knapp was reportedly released on cash bail.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday on Barnum Road near Big Loop Mountain Road. Christine L. Howard, 59, of Eldred, Pa., and Terry L. Greene, 75, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday on Wolf Creek Road near Lafever Road. Christina L. Strang, 42, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Daniel J. Jennings, 37, of Machias, was charged at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 20. Jennings was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Brittney L. Shaffer, 28, of Belmont, was charged at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Shaffer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
